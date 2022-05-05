Lambs lost in village barn fire

Crews were called out in the early hours of Wednesday morning - Credit: Archant

Three lambs were victims of a barn fire in a village in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Avon Fire and Rescue crews were sent to the incident, in Stowey Road, Clutton, at around 12.40am on Wednesday (May 4).

Three fire engines - from Chew Magna, Radstock and Paulton fire stations - attended the incident and found a barn, used to store livestock, on fire.

"Crews used two high pressure hose reels and one 45mm jet to extinguish the fire and two firefighters wore breathing apparatus for safety," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

"Two goats were rescued from the barn, but unfortunately 10 lambs were severely affected by the fire.

"Once the fire was extinguished, crews stayed on scene damping down the area and checking for hotspots."

The cause of the fire is thought to be accidental, they added.