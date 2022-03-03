Land Rover light-runner picks up six points

A woman was fined more than £650 after failing to provide the proper details after being cited for running a red light.

Leah Pearce, of The Dell, Westbury-on-Trym, was dealt with in her absence at North Somerset Magistrates sitting in Weston on Thursday (March 3).

The court ruled she had failed to stop at a red light in Whiteladies Road, Bristol, on March 13 last year while driving a Land Rover.

Initially fined £100, the court found she had failed to provide proper details, breaching Section 172 of the Road Traffic Act.

District Judge Layton fined her £660 plus a victim surcharge.

She also received six points on her license.