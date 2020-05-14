QUIZ: How many of these Weston landmarks can you recognise?
PUBLISHED: 14:03 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:03 14 May 2020
Do you know where these landmarks are?
Over the coming weeks, the Mercury will post pictures of well-known buildings, interesting features and iconic landmarks from Weston and beyond.
Readers can take part in our landmarks quiz by attempting to locate these features as part of their daily exercise.
Mercury photographer Mark Atherton has been busy snapping some well-known and obscure sights from across North Somerset.
We want to know if you can work out which landmarks and buildings he has photographed.
Readers can find out how they got on, with the answers published in next week’s paper.
People who cannot get to certain locations can use Google Street View online to see if they can locate them.
Readers can share their results on Facebook and challenge their friends.
