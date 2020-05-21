QUIZ: Which Weston landmarks do you recognise?

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 16:48 21 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:15 21 May 2020

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Do you recognise these 10 landmarks from Weston and its surrounding areas?

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks.

Last week, the Mercury published the first round of its weekly landmark quizzes.

Eight images last week included the Sovereign Shopping Centre maintenance stairwell, overlooking Sailsbury Terrace, the spire on top of the United Reformed Church in Waterloo Street, the former Hole In The Wall pub in Old Post Office Lane and St Martin’s Church in Worle.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks.

Also featured on the list was Uphill Manor Gate House, the former NatWest Bank in South Parade, the facade over shops overlooking Princes Royal Square, Regent St and Old Weston Hospital building in Alfred Street.

Readers can share their results on Facebook and challenge their friends.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Teas, starlings and sea gulls.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Weigh this one up.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Taurus the bull looks north and west.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Crown sited over a charity shop.

