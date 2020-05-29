Gallery

QUIZ: Which Weston landmarks do you recognise?

Nurses used to sleep here.

Do you recognise the following nine landmarks from Weston and its surrounding areas?

He guards the doorway of a former place of knowledge.

Last week, the Mercury published the second round of its weekly landmark quizzes, which enables people to look for buildings and features around the town during their daily exercise.

Ten images last week included a statue in the Italian Gardens, Weigh Bridge House on the end of Alexandra Parade, the pineapple on top of the gable end of Palmer Row and the Victoria café on Weston seafront.

Angels on a building named for a vessel.

Also featured on the list was Pier View Café at Birnbeck Pier, the footbridge over Shrubbery Road, a bulls head overlooking shops in West Street, near Loves Café, and the facade of the Hans Price Art College building in Lower Church Road.

Readers can share their results on Facebook and challenge their friends.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Go right to the very end of the road to find this one.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

For whom the bell tolls.

Civic pride.