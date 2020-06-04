Advanced search

Gallery

QUIZ: Do you recognise these landmarks in the Weston area?

PUBLISHED: 16:55 05 June 2020

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Archant

Do you recognise the following nine landmarks from Weston and its surrounding areas?

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. This guy could do with a bath. Picture : WESTON MERCURYGet onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. This guy could do with a bath. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Last week, the Mercury published the third round of its weekly landmark quizzes, which enables people to look for buildings and features around the town during their daily exercise.

Nine images last week included the old TG Hughes building in Weston High Street, The Mart in Locking Road and the bell  tower on top of Walliscote School.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Rest and refuge. Picture : WESTON MERCURYGet onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Rest and refuge. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Also featured on the list was Worlebury Hill Observatory, Weston Town Hall balcony overlooking Oxford Street, The Waverley public house and the entrance to the former library in Boulevard.

Readers can share their results on Facebook and challenge their friends.

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. This could amuse you. Picture : WESTON MERCURYGet onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. This could amuse you. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURYGet onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURYGet onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. A majestic Somerset dragon. Picture : WESTON MERCURYGet onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. A majestic Somerset dragon. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURYGet onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Almost at sea. Picture : WESTON MERCURYGet onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Almost at sea. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

North Somerset 111 services receives thousands of calls from patients with coronavirus symptoms

111 have received thousands of calls from people with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Getty Images

Twenty-three more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty-three more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Armed police search Weston home after firearm reports

Police searched a house in Milton after reports of a suspected firearm.

Rubbish left on Weston beach by tourists cleared up by volunteers

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Black Lives Matter protest to take place in Weston this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place this weekend.

Most Read

North Somerset 111 services receives thousands of calls from patients with coronavirus symptoms

111 have received thousands of calls from people with suspected coronavirus symptoms Picture: Getty Images

Twenty-three more cases of coronavirus diagnosed in North Somerset

Twenty-three more coronavirus cases in North Somerset.

Armed police search Weston home after firearm reports

Police searched a house in Milton after reports of a suspected firearm.

Rubbish left on Weston beach by tourists cleared up by volunteers

Rubbish left on Weston beach. Picture: Richard Flew

Black Lives Matter protest to take place in Weston this weekend

A Black Lives Matter protest will take place this weekend.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

QUIZ: Do you recognise these landmarks in the Weston area?

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY

Floyd’s death ‘appalling’, says crime commissioner

Black Lives Matter protests have taken place across the globe. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

NHS Test and Trace will help us get life back on track

Work continues on the NHS Covid-19 app following a successful rollout on the Isle of Wight Picture: contributed

Schools and nurseries advised to open from next week in North Somerset

Schools have been advised to open from next week in North Somerset.

Paramedic reveals ‘heart-breaking’ moment dealing with coronavirus patients and families

Alison and Tristram Brain. Picture: BBC
Drive 24