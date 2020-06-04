Gallery

QUIZ: Do you recognise these landmarks in the Weston area?

Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks.

Do you recognise the following nine landmarks from Weston and its surrounding areas?

Last week, the Mercury published the third round of its weekly landmark quizzes, which enables people to look for buildings and features around the town during their daily exercise.

Nine images last week included the old TG Hughes building in Weston High Street, The Mart in Locking Road and the bell tower on top of Walliscote School.

Also featured on the list was Worlebury Hill Observatory, Weston Town Hall balcony overlooking Oxford Street, The Waverley public house and the entrance to the former library in Boulevard.

Readers can share their results on Facebook and challenge their friends.

