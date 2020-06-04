Gallery
QUIZ: Do you recognise these landmarks in the Weston area?
PUBLISHED: 16:55 05 June 2020
Henry Woodsford
Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Picture : WESTON MERCURY
Do you recognise the following nine landmarks from Weston and its surrounding areas?
Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. This guy could do with a bath. Picture : WESTON MERCURY
Last week, the Mercury published the third round of its weekly landmark quizzes, which enables people to look for buildings and features around the town during their daily exercise.
Nine images last week included the old TG Hughes building in Weston High Street, The Mart in Locking Road and the bell
tower on top of Walliscote School.
Get onto Google Street View and see if you can spot these Weston and Worle landmarks. Rest and refuge. Picture : WESTON MERCURY
Also featured on the list was Worlebury Hill Observatory, Weston Town Hall balcony overlooking Oxford Street, The Waverley public house and the entrance to the former library in Boulevard.
Readers can share their results on Facebook and challenge their friends.
