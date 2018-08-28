Photographer wins prestigious award for best urban landscape

Alex with competition founder Charlie Waite, next to Alex’'s photo. Picture: Matt James Photography Archant

A Weston-super-Mare photographer has picked up a prestigious award for his striking photo of a Bristol street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Alex's award-winning photo. Picture: Alex Wolfe-Warman Alex's award-winning photo. Picture: Alex Wolfe-Warman

Alex Wolfe-Warman won the urban category of the landscape photographer of the year award with his photo of terraced houses in Bristol.

He took the photo during a hot-air balloon flight his wife bought him for his birthday.

He said: “We had a wonderful flight on a very clear day – the evening light was very beautiful, and it was completely still. We took off from Ashton Court, flew over Suspension Bridge over Park Street and College Green, then Queens Square and Temple Meads out towards the suburbs.”

Terraced houses. Picture: Alex Wolfe-Warman Terraced houses. Picture: Alex Wolfe-Warman

More: Awards acclaim for photographer Alex.

Wolfe-Warman’s photo can also be seen in the Landscape Photographer Of The Year: Collection 12.

He has published a book of his photographs called Weston-super-Mare: My Home Town, available at Waterstones, Weston Museum or at www.alexwolfewarman.com