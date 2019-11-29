Advanced search

Midweek iWitness24/7 round up attracts stunning landscapes and animal pictures

PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 December 2019

Beautiful views of Weston graced by autumnal sunshine.Picture: Derek Hitchins

Beautiful views of Weston graced by autumnal sunshine.Picture: Derek Hitchins

Photos of breathtaking Weston views and man's best friend have been sent in by Midweek readers this week.

Dwindling daylight hours as the sun sets in Weston.Picture: Mike SmithiesDwindling daylight hours as the sun sets in Weston.Picture: Mike Smithies

Derek Hitchins took several images of Weston's beach bathed in autumnal sun, where rays shine on homes along the seafront.

He also sent in a snap shot of the town's seafront houses reflected off clear water at the town's beach.

Mike Smithies has taken a picture of people enjoying a leisurely walk at sunset along Weston's beach walkway.

He also captured a striking landscape of Marine Lake at sunset on a calm and clear night.

Sun shines on Weston apartments overlooking the beach.Picture: Derek HitchinsSun shines on Weston apartments overlooking the beach.Picture: Derek Hitchins

Martin Bennett took an amazing photo of Clevedon pier surrounded by still waters.

Finally, Roger Fry sent in a picture of his beloved dog Rosie, who enjoyed a 'firework-free' afternoon walking around Uphill.

To upload your photos, which may appear in the Midweek, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk





















































































