Midweek iWitness24/7 round up attracts stunning landscapes and animal pictures
PUBLISHED: 10:00 01 December 2019
(c) copyright newzulu.com
Photos of breathtaking Weston views and man's best friend have been sent in by Midweek readers this week.
Derek Hitchins took several images of Weston's beach bathed in autumnal sun, where rays shine on homes along the seafront.
He also sent in a snap shot of the town's seafront houses reflected off clear water at the town's beach.
Mike Smithies has taken a picture of people enjoying a leisurely walk at sunset along Weston's beach walkway.
He also captured a striking landscape of Marine Lake at sunset on a calm and clear night.
Martin Bennett took an amazing photo of Clevedon pier surrounded by still waters.
Finally, Roger Fry sent in a picture of his beloved dog Rosie, who enjoyed a 'firework-free' afternoon walking around Uphill.
To upload your photos, which may appear in the Midweek, visit weston.iwitness24.co.uk