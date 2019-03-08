Meditation and exercise area proposed on church grounds

An exercise area could be built on church grounds.

The facility proposed at St Mary's Church, in Langford, will have four timber log cabins and an outdoor exercise area.

Equipment will be available for villagers to use.

There will also be a meditation and community garden at the front of the church for individuals who wish to use the church to sit and reflect.

Parking will also be available for those who are disabled.

Reverend Tim Jessiman said the intention with the outdoor facilities is to bring the community together.

He said: "The belief is the exercise area will enhance the village.

"The space would encourage more of a community and meeting place for those who live in the village."

The 99 sq.m proposal is under review by North Somerset Council.

Churchill Parish Council raised no objections to the application.