Site manager scoops top industry award for Langford development

PUBLISHED: 12:00 22 July 2020

Simon Blackburn, winner of a pride on the job award.

Simon Blackburn, winner of a pride on the job award.

Bellway South West

The Pride in the Job award recognises site managers who ‘demonstrate excellence and commitment to producing homes of outstanding quality.’

Blagdon Garden's site manager, Simon Blackburn.Blagdon Garden's site manager, Simon Blackburn.

A Langford site manager has retained an ‘extremely prestigious’ award honouring his ‘excellence in site management’ for the second year running.

Simon Blackburn became a site manager two years ago and currently manages Bellway’s Blagdon Gardens development.

The award Simon scooped was the National House-Building Council (NHBC) Pride in the Job Quality Award, handed out to fewer than 450 site managers from 11,000 candidates.

He said: “This is an extremely prestigious award and I’m so pleased to have won for the second year in a row.”

“This award is a testament to all of the team involved, and I would like to thank them for their hard work and dedication. Blagdon Gardens is a fantastic development, and I hope to emulate this achievement on my next site.”

The award was judged on leadership skills, attention to detail, technical skills and health and safety.

Bellway South West’s head of construction, Kai Lacey, said: “Winning an NHBC Pride in the Job award is a huge accomplishment and we are proud of Simon, as we feel he is truly deserving of this honour.

“His dedication to the job is part of the reason that we’ve consistently retained our five-star status with the Home Builders Federation, based on the fact that more than nine out of ten of our customers say they would recommend Bellway to a friend.”

