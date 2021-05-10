News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Woman makes double bed sized quilt in charity fundraiser for animal charity

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:00 PM May 10, 2021    Updated: 3:49 PM May 10, 2021
The quilt created by Jonquil has raised more than £425.

The quilt created by Jonquil has raised more than £425. - Credit: Jonquil Brooks

A woman has made a double bed-sized quilt for charity.

During lockdown, Jonquil Brooks made the quilt to raise funds for a Horse and Donkey Rescue Centre in Spain where her daughter, Elly, works.

Many of the horses the charity rescues are in a shocking state, and must be nursed back to health.

Elly's experience working at the Equine Clinic at the Vet School in Langford has enabled her to save many from being destroyed.

Jonquil said: "When we visited the centre in February 2020 I saw the amazing work and dedication of the team, saving and rehabilitating vulnerable horses.

"Unfortunately in the last year like many charities, fundraising events have been cancelled and funds have run low.

"During the lockdown I was motivated to help with fund-raising at this challenging time and made this quilt to be a prize in a charity raffle."

The charity quilt draw has raised more than £425.

To donate, log on to www.facebook.com/donate/5457448754328568

