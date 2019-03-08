Fire at university vet hospital

Firefighters are still checking for hotspots four days on. Picture: Weston Fire Station Twitter Weston Fire Station Twitter

Firefighters have spent days tackling a blaze at a veterinary school.

The fire broke out at University of Bristol's vets building, in Langford, on Friday, causing smoke to billow high up into the air.

About 25 firefighters were sent in four fire engines shortly before 2.30pm.

Four days on and crews are still allowing the remaining bits to smoulder.

A message was posted on Facebook by Equine Referral Hospital explaining to people what happened.

It said: "A University of Bristol owned hay barn caught fire at the Langford campus.

"The barn is at the bottom of an agricultural track, away from the main buildings.

"Crews from Avon Fire and Rescue arrived within five minutes and quickly brought the fire under control.

"Thankfully no people or animals have been hurt and no nearby properties have been affected."

The cause of the fire has yet to be established.