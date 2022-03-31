Launch event for pump track taking place this weekend

An aerial view of the pump track. - Credit: James Reed PR

A launch event to celebrate the opening of a new pump track in Cheddar.

The long-awaited pump track will host an event from 10am-5pm on Saturday. This community project is the vision of charity Ride Mendips.

The pump track is suitable for bikes, scooters and skateboards and riders use their arms and legs to pump and gain momentum to carry them around the track.

The circuit, designed and built by Velosolutions UK, is suitable for riders of all skill levels.

An aerial view of the pump track. - Credit: James Reed PR

Hanson UK, which operates Batts Combe quarry in the village, has donated all of the aggregates and asphalt for the project.

Work on the pump track began in January. Located close to the skate park, the pump track will provide more opportunities for skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes, which have become increasingly popular following British successes at the last Olympics, Cheddar Parish Council said.

The parish council will maintain the pump track.



