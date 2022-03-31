News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Launch event for pump track taking place this weekend

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM March 31, 2022
An aerial view of the pump track.

A launch event to celebrate the opening of a new pump track in Cheddar.

The long-awaited pump track will host an event from 10am-5pm on Saturday. This community project is the vision of charity Ride Mendips.

The pump track is suitable for bikes, scooters and skateboards and riders use their arms and legs to pump and gain momentum to carry them around the track.

The circuit, designed and built by Velosolutions UK, is suitable for riders of all skill levels.

Hanson UK, which operates Batts Combe quarry in the village, has donated all of the aggregates and asphalt for the project.

Work on the pump track began in January. Located close to the skate park, the pump track will provide more opportunities for skateboards, scooters and BMX bikes, which have become increasingly popular following British successes at the last Olympics, Cheddar Parish Council said.

The parish council will maintain the pump track.


