Lawn mower racing returns to West Country

Lawn mower races will commence in Cross this weekend.Picture: Jeremy Long (C)2016 Jeremy Long / JCLPhotography, all rights reserved

Lawnmower races, rock climbing and outdoor activities return to a Somerset festival this bank holiday weekend.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Redbull Cut It lawn mower races near Cross, The event will see 50 lawnmower racers race to see who can complete four unique race tracks. Contact is Camilla Lambert on 07502 214560 (EY) 09,6,18 The Redbull Cut It lawn mower races near Cross, The event will see 50 lawnmower racers race to see who can complete four unique race tracks. Contact is Camilla Lambert on 07502 214560 (EY) 09,6,18

YMCA Dulverton Group will bring its annual event to Cross after a year's break, which will run from Saturday until bank holiday Monday.

The festival promises activities including segways, mud buggies, archery, virtual golf and Nerf gun battles.

There will also be face painting workshops, a bouncy castle, petting zoo and soft play area.

Families can also try a selection of food at the jam-packed event.

The event will be held at Cross' Days Field, in Old Coach Road, from Saturday to Monday.

The festival opens on Saturday at 10.30am and finishes on Monday at 4pm.

Money raised from this weekend's event will go to the YMCA group's work supporting communities in the area.

Tickets, priced £5-£20, are available online at www.ymcafamilyfestival.co.uk