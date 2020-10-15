Advanced search

Learning Prehistoric cooking with Weston Museum

PUBLISHED: 18:45 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 15 October 2020

Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum

Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum

Archant

Weston Museum has shared tips on how to make sour cream cheese with the help of an experiment in prehistoric cookery.

Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum SourCreamCheeseLearning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum SourCreamCheese

Jane Hill carried out some experimental archaeology of the culinary kind and shared the details on the museum’s blog.

The idea came from a conversation Jane had with colleagues about trying recipes from prehistoric times.

She said: “We thought that if the recipes used cheap and easy ingredients, they could make great educational activities for children learning at home, or just interesting for grown-ups to do.

£The recipes will form a new digital resource that we can share and great for supporting Key Stage Two history from Stone Age to Iron Age without having to leave the house. Also, it’s great if you are a bit older and doing food tech at secondary school and want to try something new.”

Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston MuseumLearning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum

Jane’s inspiration came from a book entitled Prehistoric Cooking by archaeologist and academic Jacqui Wood.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Weston Mercury. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Wedmore golfers enjoy major competitions

Martin Peakman celebrated his Seniors' Captain Day at Wedmore Golf Club

From non-league to Premier League: The rise of Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins and Liverpool's Joe Gomez (left) during the Premier League match at Villa Park.

Mawford makes his mark on return to Cheddar to help ensure progress in FA Vase

Jake Mawford played four games and scored one goal in his first spell with Cheddar during the 2017-18 season. Picture: Archant.

Wrington Redhill fight back to pick up win in seven-goal thriller at Timsbury Athletic

Rory Thomas, Reece Ferguson-Obamwonyi and George Fake celebrate Sam Parkinsons opener. Picture: John Newport

Too hot to handle – Burns regains championship lead with best weekend at Croft

Will Burns celebrates his best ever weekend after picking up two wins and one second placed finish at Croft. Picture: Jakob Ebrey Photography