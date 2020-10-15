Learning Prehistoric cooking with Weston Museum
PUBLISHED: 18:45 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:45 15 October 2020
Weston Museum has shared tips on how to make sour cream cheese with the help of an experiment in prehistoric cookery.
Jane Hill carried out some experimental archaeology of the culinary kind and shared the details on the museum’s blog.
The idea came from a conversation Jane had with colleagues about trying recipes from prehistoric times.
She said: “We thought that if the recipes used cheap and easy ingredients, they could make great educational activities for children learning at home, or just interesting for grown-ups to do.
£The recipes will form a new digital resource that we can share and great for supporting Key Stage Two history from Stone Age to Iron Age without having to leave the house. Also, it’s great if you are a bit older and doing food tech at secondary school and want to try something new.”
Jane’s inspiration came from a book entitled Prehistoric Cooking by archaeologist and academic Jacqui Wood.
