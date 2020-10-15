Learning Prehistoric cooking with Weston Museum

Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum Archant

Weston Museum has shared tips on how to make sour cream cheese with the help of an experiment in prehistoric cookery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum SourCreamCheese Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum SourCreamCheese

Jane Hill carried out some experimental archaeology of the culinary kind and shared the details on the museum’s blog.

The idea came from a conversation Jane had with colleagues about trying recipes from prehistoric times.

She said: “We thought that if the recipes used cheap and easy ingredients, they could make great educational activities for children learning at home, or just interesting for grown-ups to do.

£The recipes will form a new digital resource that we can share and great for supporting Key Stage Two history from Stone Age to Iron Age without having to leave the house. Also, it’s great if you are a bit older and doing food tech at secondary school and want to try something new.”

Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum Learning to make Prehistoric sour cream cheese at Weston Museum

Jane’s inspiration came from a book entitled Prehistoric Cooking by archaeologist and academic Jacqui Wood.