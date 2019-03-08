Advanced search

Weston Museum holds LEGO workshop during school holidays

PUBLISHED: 13:00 09 August 2019

Leanne Carter (centre) of Gincandescence leading a Lego workshop at Weston Museum. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

Children and their families explored the world of LEGO through a creative workshop at Weston Museum.

Parents were encouraged to relive the magic of playing with the bricks, while children got stuck-in and made some artistic designs.

Models built include a ship dockyard, tanker, helicopter and vehicles, as well as multiple structures which could house LEGO workers.

The session was held by LEGO workshop company Gincandescence on July 31, which provides classes for birthday parties, festivals and schools.

Children on the day could design a 'dream museum' which runs in line with the attraction's temporary exhibition, Making Weston Museum.

The display highlights the recent redevelopment of the museum, and the workshop appealed for ideas on how to make the attraction more engaging on the day.

The museum has revealed it will soon apply for funding to continue its project.

