New parking scheme and electric vehicle charging point coming to Leigh Woods

An on-street parking scheme will be introduced at Leigh Woods to improve restrictions for both residents and visitors.

North Somerset's first roadside electric vehicle charging point will also be installed from plans drawn up after a summer consultation.

Parking in the area will be separated into resident and visitor bays, with pay and display visitor charges between the hours of 9am and 9pm and new parking permits available for residents.

The council's executive for placemaking and economy has thanked residents for their help during the consultation which has shaped the new scheme.

Cllr Mark Canniford has called the scheme 'forward-thinking'. - Credit: Archant

Cllr Mark Canniford said: "I would like to thank everyone who responded to our consultations on the Leigh Woods parking scheme.

"Your feedback has helped to shape these proposals into something that we hope can address local parking and congestion issues in a way that is fair.

“I am also pleased to announce the inclusion of an EV charging point in the scheme and hope this will be the first of many roadside chargers across North Somerset.

"This is forward-thinking design, vital in laying infrastructure necessary to support the future shift to electric vehicles and we will need many more of these as we work towards our ambitious goal of carbon neutrality by 2030.”

Consultation feedback has been vital in developing the scheme to ensure that it best meets the needs of the community. In particular, responses from residents helped to set out the number of different bays, pay and display charges and an extra allocation of visitor hours for resident permit holders with care needs.

The scheme also includes the first roadside electric vehicle charging point in North Somerset, marking another important step towards widespread sustainable travel in the coming years.

Work will begin after Christmas to launch the new permits and fit pay and display machines at Leigh Woods and a review will be held after six to 12 months to ensure the scheme is working.

The new scheme will help residents, commuters and other vehicles share available spaces fairly, whilst also working towards making the roads safer and the air cleaner.

More information on the scheme is available by visiting www.n-somerset.gov.uk/my-services/parking-travel-roads/parking-access/street-parking/leigh-woods-street-parking-scheme