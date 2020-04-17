Charity launches urgent appeal for support workers in district due to Covid-19

A charity providing services for disabled people has launched a recruitment drive to help its efforts to care for those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Leonard Cheshire runs residential care services across the South West, including at Saint Michael’s, a home for 36 adults in Axbridge.

The charity is appealing to people affected by coronavirus measures who work in hospitality, travel and other industries to fill urgent temporary vacancies at Leonard Cheshire.

Social care providers at the charity are working to ease pressure on the NHS, and Leonard Cheshire ‘supports and cares for people who could be more susceptible to the virus in the district’.

The provider now wants to fill its permanent and temporary vacancies to increase the bank of staff it can draw on over the coming months and beyond, due to predictions UK cases of coronavirus could peak in the coming weeks.

Executive director at Leonard Cheshire, David Jessop, said: “We are looking for people who want to make a difference during these uncertain times.

“We have some great permanent and temporary roles available.

“If you are caring, compassionate and interested in supporting disabled people – we want to hear from you.”

The Government recognises social care staff as key workers, and, across the UK, around 2,700 disabled adults with different levels of need ‘have a home through Leonard Cheshire’.

Support worker vacancies require ‘no previous experience of the care sector’, and some nursing jobs are available at the charity, with training and support provided.

Mr Jessop added: “Our staff and volunteers for our services have been incredible, but, like every social care provider, we are experiencing staffing pressures in some locations.

“While we are currently coping, we have to ensure we have a pool of motivated people we can draw on if this situation changes and gaps are filled.”

Leonard Cheshire is one of the largest charity providers of care for disabled people in the UK, which provides 120 residential services across the country.

