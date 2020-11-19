News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Let's brighten up Christmas

Vicky Angear

Published: 2:00 PM November 19, 2020   
Houses decorated with Christmas lights at Trinity Close, Burnham on Sea. Picture: MARK ATHERTO

People are being encouraged to decorate their homes and gardens to spread joy this Christmas. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

People across North Somerset are being encouraged to light up their homes and gardens to spread some Christmas cheer over the festive season.

The Government has yet to announce what restrictions might be in place over Christmas.

However, the Weston Mercury is launching its Let's Brighten Up Christmas campaign, to encourage people to decorate their windows, homes, gardens and streets to illuminate their neighbourhoods.

We are asking people to send in their photos and videos so we can publish them in the paper and online to give readers the chance to view the displays from the safety of their own homes.

Just as the rainbows spread messages of hope during the first lockdown, we hope the Christmas displays will help to cheer people up and spread a little joy over the festive season.

Please send your photos and videos to newsdesk@westonmercury.co.uk with details of where the display is.

