LETTER: 'We can't lose open space in Weston'

Opinion

Most Weston residents will be aware of the planning application to develop the Drove Road Recreation Ground but may not be aware of the full extent of the proposed development which is to build four five-storey high blocks of flats, a GP surgery and a school.

Most of the existing trees on this land will be cut down. None of the flats (180) will be designated as low cost/affordable homes and there is insufficient parking allocation for the flats.

Car parks in the area such as Locking Road Car Park are earmarked for development, further reducing parking amenities in this area.

All traffic from this development will converge at Hildesheim Bridge/Drove Road roundabout which is already congested at busy times and is the main route into the town centre.

This is the only area of green open space in the vicinity and is just a few minutes’ walk from the large Potteries housing area and houses in Drove Road.

The next closest areas of open space for these residents (many with young families) are the seafront or Clarence, Grove and Ashcombe parks all of which are approximately a 30 - 45mins walk away for people without cars and secondary aged children.

Many families from the Potteries, Drove Road and other neighbouring roads use the recreation ground, which was invaluable during the recent periods of lockdown when we were restricted to an hour’s exercise.

The consultation period for public comment on this development has been extended to February 24, 2022.

If you don’t want to lose this public amenity which has probably served the area for about 100 years, please take time to visit the North Somerset Council website (search for planning applications). The application is under Drove Road and you can read the comments already posted and add your own.

At a time when the public and health professionals are realising the benefits open space plays in helping with wellbeing and mental health it is a shame to think we may lose this amenity which could be used for the benefit of all.

Diminishing open space won’t help combat issues such as child and adult obesity.

How much better it would be to use the area for the good of the community and have some fun activities and initiatives such as an early morning Park Run and open-air fitness sessions for all.

VALERIE FISH

Addicott Road, Weston