LETTER: 'Is John Penrose really on our side?'
- Credit: Eleanor Young
For John Penrose, it has been a tough couple of years.
Firstly, having a wife embroiled in a wasted £37billion PPE scandal, his beloved Conservative Party constantly riddled with accusations of sleaze and lately a boss who has broken the law.
To compound this, Boris Johnson is widely accused of misleading the house and the British public on his partying behaviour.
The former, in itself, is an official resignation must for our PM.
So now that Boris and Rishi have paid their first £50 fines will ‘Our John’ call for their resignations?
Or will we, his constituents, just be subject to more ambiguous statements from the Anti-Corruption Tsar?
I mean, there’s a serious cost of living crisis emerging countrywide; and many residents of Weston and the villages are going to have to choose between eating and heating.
But no reassurances from Mr Penrose - just articles on sea barrages and broadband upgrades.
Is John Penrose really on our side?
Or is he just sitting on the fence, out of touch or just avidly adhering to the Conservative Party whip?
You decide at the next election. Hopefully sooner than later.
JOHN CADWALLADER
St Matthews Close, Weston