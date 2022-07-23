LETTER: 'Please, just not another Boris Johnson...'

Would you like to see another PM like Boris Johnson? - Credit: Sub

The Conservative Party leadership contest seems to go on and on and on.

Front page after front page about this person or that person and what they’ve done wrong, or right, or what they’re promising today.

Can we all just agree on one thing - we don’t need another Boris Johnson?

It is a sign of how far we have fallen that only one of the candidates openly said the Prime Minister had not been honest through the whole Partygate scandal! One!

This is where the likes of Boris Johnson have taken our political system - candidates too frightened of losing votes because they tell the truth.

The system has become so corrupted that those with some integrity know that even if what they are saying is right, and everyone knows it is right, they can simply be shot down by someone prepared to lie.

And there is always someone, because they have all watched someone rise to the most important job in the country and lie, lie, lie.

I’m ashamed to say I have always voted Conservative in the past - but never again. So please don’t publish my name!

DISGRUNTLED VOTER