LETTER: Weston Rugby Club addresses 'misleading' claims

Plans have been submitted for the redevelopment of the club - Credit: Studio Hive

I am writing on behalf of (Weston) Rugby Club in reply to letters you have recently published relating to the current planning application and in particular misleading statements in those letters regarding the loss of open space and land available for use by the community for recreation.

None of the development proposed by the planning application will be carried out on land which is currently used for recreation or on 'green' land.

Works do include a new changing room block to replace the existing changing rooms on the Recreation Ground and a new clubhouse but, as can be seen from inspection of the plans submitted with the application, such works are not on green open space or land used by the community for recreation.

If planning permission is granted and development carried out, the Recreation Ground and its open space will continue to be available for use by members of the community.

The club has a legal obligation to enter into a Management Agreement with the council, which will secure on-going maintenance and continuing community use of the Recreation Ground for both informal and formal recreation, not limited to playing rugby and football.

A new health centre and offices are part of the planned scheme - Credit: Studio Hive

The development proposals and agreement with the council enable the club to replace the existing dilapidated building and community changing rooms on the Recreation Ground with a new clubhouse and new community changing rooms, as well as upgrading the existing hardstanding areas to create better parking for the club and users of the Recreation Ground.

In addition, the club will invest in improvements to the Recreation Ground, including tree planting, and other bio-diversity measures such as wildflower margins, and improvement of the playing surfaces and provide proactive management to encourage use of the Recreation Ground.

The development agreement between the club and the council satisfies the council’s requirement for vehicular access to the location for a school which might be built on the northern part of the Recreation Ground.

A new primary school may be required at some point to meet future demand and the council has sensibly identified the land required for a school.

The provision of a new school is not part of the planning application and will be a matter for the council.

The members of the club see the proposals for development of part of the club’s land as a benefit not only for the club and its future but also for the town.

The club has been part of the local community for almost 150 years and the development proposals reinforce the club’s commitment to its current location, which it has occupied since 1880.

The members are excited about the club’s future and the part the club plays in the town.

I urge your readers to consider the development proposals on the facts and merits of the planning application.

BARRY SPARKS

President, Weston Super Mare RFC