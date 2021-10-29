Weston mum launches parent bereavement group

Kimberley Shepherd has set up a support group for bereaved parents after losing her son, Liam, in March of this year. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

A Weston mum whose eleven-year-old son died earlier this year has started a parent bereavement support group to help others in a similar situation.

Kimberley Shepherd has described the monthly meetings, which take place on the last Saturday of each month, as informal sessions for people to come together and support each other.

She told the Mercury: "I have created it as part of The Liam Shepherd Foundation as there are no support groups in our area for anyone who has lost a child.

"It is a safe place for others who have experienced the same to get together, have a drink, cake, cry, sit in silence or talk with others who understand."

The first session will take place on October 30 at the Milton Baptist Church. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

The first meeting takes place tomorrow (October 30) from 10am - 12pm at Milton Baptist Church.

The Liam Shepherd Foundation will also host a quiz night and auction at the Royal Hotel on November 6.

For more information or tickets visit www.facebook.com/bekindbeliam