News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe E-Edition
Weston Mercury > News

Weston mum launches parent bereavement group

person

Carrington Walker

Published: 1:04 PM October 29, 2021
Updated: 1:33 PM October 29, 2021
More than a thousand people attend charity game for Weston boy who died in his sleep.

Kimberley Shepherd has set up a support group for bereaved parents after losing her son, Liam, in March of this year. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

A Weston mum whose eleven-year-old son died earlier this year has started a parent bereavement support group to help others in a similar situation.

Kimberley Shepherd has described the monthly meetings, which take place on the last Saturday of each month, as informal sessions for people to come together and support each other.

She told the Mercury: "I have created it as part of The Liam Shepherd Foundation as there are no support groups in our area for anyone who has lost a child.

"It is a safe place for others who have experienced the same to get together, have a drink, cake, cry, sit in silence or talk with others who understand."

Mother of boy who died, 11, will fight in boxing match in his memory.

The first session will take place on October 30 at the Milton Baptist Church. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

The first meeting takes place tomorrow (October 30) from 10am - 12pm at Milton Baptist Church.

The Liam Shepherd Foundation will also host a quiz night and auction at the Royal Hotel on November 6.

For more information or tickets visit www.facebook.com/bekindbeliam

Most Read

  1. 1 Canadian coffee and doughnut specialist has diner plans approved
  2. 2 Weston gymnast, 15, makes GB history
  3. 3 John Crockford-Hawley column: Rigged art will put Weston on the map
  1. 4 Consultation planned for historic features in Weston town centre
  2. 5 PICTURES: Princess Anne visits Weston-super-Mare
  3. 6 Council announces partnership with food festival
  4. 7 Weston MP and mayor attend anniversary ball
  5. 8 Pretty character cottage in rural village
  6. 9 High Court grants new inquest into death of baby boy
  7. 10 Large-scale offshore rig to be built at Weston's Tropicana next year as part of UK-wide project
Charity News
Weston-super-Mare News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Lady wearing face mask during coronavirus pandemic

North Somerset Council

North Somerset Covid case rate at its highest

Carrington Walker

person
Neville Coles and Dan Milford.

New principal appointed at academy

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Plans to expand Baytree School onto a second site in Brookfield Walk.

Claim for judicial review delays school expansion for vulnerable children

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Large corner-shaped cream-coloured house with storm porch in the corner in Mendip Road, Weston-super-Mare.

Property of the Week | Partnership

Executive four-bedroom nearly-new house near town centre

By Karen Richards

Author Picture Icon