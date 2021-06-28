Mum of boy, 11, who died in his sleep thanks community for support

Published: 4:00 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 4:02 PM June 28, 2021

A number of fundraisers and memorials have been set up to honour Liam Shepherd's memory. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

The mother of Liam Shepherd, who tragically died in his sleep earlier this year, has praised her community for rallying behind her after her son passed away.

Liam, from Weston, was a keen sportsman and a part of many clubs that have since organised fundraisers and memorials for their former member.

His mother, Kimberley, also revealed to the Mercury that he was a Manchester City fan and that she has received a letter from manager, Pep Guardiola expressing his condolences for her loss.

Liam in the Man City kit he received last Christmas. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

Mrs Shepherd told the Mercury: "I would like to thank everyone in the community who is doing, helping, organising or donating to an event in Liam's memory; we hope to soon have the Liam Shepherd Foundation, also.

"I want Liam's name and face to live on forever and there are benches, stands, trees, gardens and plaques which have and are in the process of being put around the community in all of Liam's favourite places."

The letter sent by the City manager, Pep Guardiola stated that 'it puts everything into perspective when you lose a loved one'.

Man City manager, Pep Guardiola expressed his condolences to Kimberley Shepherd after the death of her 11-year-old son, Liam. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd





Kimberley said: "For me, my challenge is to get up and get through the day.

"I cry every day - I live in constant pain and miss my boy more each day. Time is no healer, time makes the heartache more real but what everyone is doing for my precious boy is very humbling and Liam continues to make me proud, so thank you all."

Weston AFC, in Winterstoke Road, will be hosting a charity football match on July 4 featuring ex-professional players such as Lee Trundle, Jamie O’Hara and the F2Freestylers.

Alongside the game, a memorabilia auction will take place to raise money for Winston's Wish, a charity Kimberley says was 'close to Liam's heart'.

She added: "His memorial is on July 24 at Weston Rugby Football Club - we will be raising money for his foundation and there will be a lot of activities and stalls relating to Liam on the day."

Bristol Bears rugby club has offered prizes for a raffle, while St Nicholas Church Pre-school, Ashcombe Primary, Priory Community School, Worle Village Juniors, Weston AFC, and Banwell Juniors Football Club have dedicated benches and plaques to Liam.