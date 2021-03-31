Mum pays tribute to 'most caring and loving son'
- Credit: Kimberley Shepherd
A Weston mum has been 'humbled' by support from the community after her 11-year-old son died in his sleep last week.
Liam Shepherd had recently celebrated his birthday by baking cakes for NHS keyworkers and donating food to vulnerable families at his school.
MORE: Weston pupil helping families and frontline workers during the pandemic
His mum, Kimberley wishes to thank those who have reached out to her during the past week but says the pain of losing him is 'unbearable'.
Ms Shepherd said: "Liam was the most caring, loving, sporty, kind, thoughtful and handsome boy I have ever known.
"The response has been overwhelming and humbling, however, it does not bring him back.
"Life moves on for everyone but for me, it never will go. The pain is unbearable to lose the closest thing to me.
"He would not hurt a fly. He changed my life and was the reason I woke up every day. He wanted to be a policeman and loved helping others, I am and always will be proud of him."
Most Read
- 1 Traffic diversions in Weston over Easter weekend
- 2 Bistrot Pierre preparing for busy summer as restrictions ease
- 3 Weston Carnival cancelled for second consecutive year
- 4 Proper Job opens food shop on High Street
- 5 'Showcase' year awaits Grand Pier
- 6 Nursery purchased and saved from closure
- 7 Covid One Year On: Nurse predicts long-term impact on children due to missed milestones
- 8 Missing man’s family informed as body found
- 9 Student receives giant Easter egg from charity
- 10 Wedding venue to reopen soon
Liam's favourite football and rugby clubs, Weston AFC and Bristol Bears, paid tribute on social media after hearing of his death.
Weston AFC described Liam, who was a member of their football academy, as a 'wonderful lad'.
A club statement said: "It is with a heavy heart and complete shock that we write this - Liam was 11-years-old.
"A super footballer but more importantly a kind, thoughtful, and wonderful lad. Our thoughts and love are with his mum Kimberley."
A £5,000 fundraiser was set up in memory of Liam. Currently, the total raised stands at £16,954 which will help cover funeral costs.
Kimberley has encouraged residents to put up golden ribbons on their garden gates and front doors in memory of Liam.
She said: "He is the love of my life, my soul mate. It was just the two of us since he was born and now I do not know how I will face the big milestones without him.
"He had so many friends and family who love and care for him, he was so popular and this all seems unfair to an 11-year-old boy."
To donate towards the fund in memory of Liam, log on to www.uk.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-liam-shepherd
For help coping with grief or a recent bereavement, visit www.childbereavementuk.org/managing-a-sudden-death