Mum pays tribute to 'most caring and loving son'

Published: 12:00 PM March 31, 2021 Updated: 12:30 PM March 31, 2021

Liam Shepherd passed away in his sleep on March 23, aged 11. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

A Weston mum has been 'humbled' by support from the community after her 11-year-old son died in his sleep last week.

Liam Shepherd had recently celebrated his birthday by baking cakes for NHS keyworkers and donating food to vulnerable families at his school.

MORE: Weston pupil helping families and frontline workers during the pandemic

His mum, Kimberley wishes to thank those who have reached out to her during the past week but says the pain of losing him is 'unbearable'.

Liam baked cakes for NHS worked before his 11th birthday, last month. - Credit: Submitted

Ms Shepherd said: "Liam was the most caring, loving, sporty, kind, thoughtful and handsome boy I have ever known.

"The response has been overwhelming and humbling, however, it does not bring him back.

"Life moves on for everyone but for me, it never will go. The pain is unbearable to lose the closest thing to me.

"He would not hurt a fly. He changed my life and was the reason I woke up every day. He wanted to be a policeman and loved helping others, I am and always will be proud of him."

This one was for you, Liam 💙



Our thoughts are with everybody in the Shepherd family and @wsmrfc for their tragic loss.



You will always be a part of our club 🐻 pic.twitter.com/vLU6xCK2y4 — Bristol Bears (@BristolBears) March 27, 2021

Liam's favourite football and rugby clubs, Weston AFC and Bristol Bears, paid tribute on social media after hearing of his death.

Weston AFC described Liam, who was a member of their football academy, as a 'wonderful lad'.

A club statement said: "It is with a heavy heart and complete shock that we write this - Liam was 11-years-old.

"A super footballer but more importantly a kind, thoughtful, and wonderful lad. Our thoughts and love are with his mum Kimberley."

A fundraiser has so far raised £17,000 in memory of Liam. - Credit: Submitted

A £5,000 fundraiser was set up in memory of Liam. Currently, the total raised stands at £16,954 which will help cover funeral costs.

Kimberley has encouraged residents to put up golden ribbons on their garden gates and front doors in memory of Liam.

She said: "He is the love of my life, my soul mate. It was just the two of us since he was born and now I do not know how I will face the big milestones without him.

"He had so many friends and family who love and care for him, he was so popular and this all seems unfair to an 11-year-old boy."

A poem dedicated to Liam Shepherd. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

To donate towards the fund in memory of Liam, log on to www.uk.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-liam-shepherd

For help coping with grief or a recent bereavement, visit www.childbereavementuk.org/managing-a-sudden-death