Mum pays tribute to 'most caring and loving son'

Published: 8:30 PM March 31, 2021

Liam Shepherd passed away in his sleep on March 23, aged 11. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

A Weston mum has paid tribute to her 'soul mate' and son, Liam, who died in his sleep last week.

Kimberley Shepherd told the Mercury she was humbled by the public's support after donations of more than £16,000 were made to a fundraiser in his memory and sports clubs paid moving tributes to the youngster.

Ms Shepherd said: "The response has been overwhelming and humbling, however, it does not bring him back.

"Life moves on for everyone but for me, it never will go. The pain is unbearable to lose the closest thing to me."

In memory of Liam, residents will hang a golden ribbon on their garden gates and front doors to pay tribute.

His mum added: "He is the love of my life, my soul mate. It was just the two of us since he was born and now I do not know how I will face the big milestones without him.

"I want his face to be seen and remembered forever."