Trail of 'touching tributes' to Liam Shepherd around North Somerset

Kimberley Shepherd has been touched by the number of tributes made to her son, Liam, who died last year. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

A mum whose 11-year-old son died suddenly last year has revealed the staggering number of tributes to him which have been put up around Weston.

Liam Shepherd's death is still unexplained and his mum Kimberley hopes to find closure soon.

In the meantime, she has been lifted by tributes which have 'meant the world' to her.

A tribute to Liam Shepherd at the Clevedon Miniature Railway. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

She told the Mercury: "It means the world to me to have Liam's name and face around the community and beyond so his name and face lives on.

"It just proves how much Liam meant to a lot of people and still does.

"In 11 years, my son has made a massive difference, more than most do in a lifetime and to be the one to call him my son I could not be more proud of him."

More than 10 plaques have been installed in places Liam frequented such as Ashcombe Primary and Priory Community schools and Clevedon Miniature Railway.

Various bushes and benches also dawn Liam's name as well as the wing of a Vulcan XH558 jet.

In the wake of Liam's passing, Kimberley created the Liam Shepherd Foundation which is made up of 20 volunteers dedicated to continuing the charity work Liam carried out.

The foundation has also created an informal support group to help others deal with grief and created a petition calling for more government funding for those who have lost a child through unexplained deaths.

Headstone installed for Liam Shepherd at Summer Lane Pond. - Credit: Kimberley Shepherd

Ms Shepherd explained: "I cannot describe the constant pain of losing and finding Liam.

"Or the loneliness I feel every day and how much I miss Liam, what he will miss out on and our lives together.

"The Informal support group we have runs on the last Saturday of each month. We have been told how welcoming these sessions have been.

"We want people to not feel alone or anxious or pressured, we have a space to be with others who understand."

For more information on Kimberley's petition, visit www.petition.parliament.uk/petitions/599759