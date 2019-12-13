Liberal Democrat candidate Patrick Keating pleased party is 'gaining support'

Weston's Liberal Democrat candidate says it is the party's 'best result' in more than 10 years.

Patrick Keating finished third in yesterday's General Election with 6,935 votes.

John Penrose retained his seat with 31,983 votes, while Tim Taylor came second with 14,862 and the Green Party's Suneil Basu finished fourth.

Speaking about the result, Patrick Keating said: "I am feeling pretty good, this is our best result in more than a decade and we have built on our share from last time out.

"This shows we are gaining support here and building on our European support.

"We now need to work together with Labour and the Greens to make sure we hold John to account."

Mr Keating said he enjoyed the campaign and would be keen to run again in future.