Libraries to reopen

PUBLISHED: 12:17 06 July 2020

Libraries in North Somerset begin phased reopening from July 6.

Libraries in North Somerset begin phased reopening from July 6.

North Somerset Council has decided to reopen libraries across the district.

Cllr Caritas Charles.Cllr Caritas Charles.

Libraries across North Somerset will begin phased reopening process today (July 6).

A gradual return to full service will be put in place, focusing on the health and safety of staff, customers, residents and volunteers.

A contact-free click and collect service will be installed in most libraries and more services are likely to follow when Government guidance allows it.

North Somerset Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Caritas Charles said: “Our services are unlikely to be the same as before lockdown and buildings will look and feel quite different.

“We are focusing on opening services which will help address inequalities caused or amplified by the lockdown, such as people being unable to access the internet.

“The most important part of our plan is keeping everyone who uses our libraries, including the staff and volunteers, as safe as possible.”

For updates, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/libraries/

