Library launches online comics collection

PUBLISHED: 15:00 29 April 2020

A selection of comics are now avaiala le from North Somerset's elibrary. Picture: Pixabay

A selection of comics are now avaiala le from North Somerset's elibrary. Picture: Pixabay

Archant

North Somerset Council has made a new range of comics available as part of it online library service.

The collection of more than 1,500 titles, from top publishers top publishers including, Marvel, DC, Dark Horse IDW and Dark Horse, are available for free.

Library members can access an unlimited number of comics at a time and read them for 30 days,

Parents and carers are encouraged to use the filters to make sure the content is suitable for their children.

The digital comics can be downloaded and read through an app on tablets or smartphones, or online at www.somerset.rbdigitalglobal.com/home

North Somerset Council’s executive member whose portfolio includes libraries, Cllr Caritas Charles, said: “There should be something for everyone in this new comics collection, and this is in addition to the hundreds of titles added to the eBooks and eAudio collections just last week.”

