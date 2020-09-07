More libraries reopen across North Somerset

Weston Town Hall library has reopened in North Somerset.Picture: Mark Atherton Archant

A number of libraries across North Somerset have reopened their doors today (Monday).

Pill Library and Children's Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Pill Library and Children's Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Following the reopening of five libraries in the area in August, the phased opening of others offering limited services and temporary opening hours has continued this month.

People can now borrow books using the self-service facilities, as well as book in advance to use computers at Worle and Pill libraries and children’s centres, in Mendip Avenue and Crockerne House respectively.

Weston and Winscombe libraries, at the town hall and in Woodborough Road respectively, are now also open.

Worle Library and Children's Centre. Picture: North Somerset Council. Worle Library and Children's Centre. Picture: North Somerset Council.

The library at The Campus in Locking Castle will reopen offering the same services as listed above next week.

The contact-free, click and collect service – where staff select books for customers to pick up at pre-arranged times – continues to be offered by all North Somerset libraries, and expanded online services, including free eBooks and downloadable eAudio publications, will also continue.

The free book reservation service is due to re-start soon. As well as this, the home library service, where volunteers deliver books to housebound residents, has also resumed.

Winscombe Library. Picture: Google Street View Winscombe Library. Picture: Google Street View

North Somerset Council’s executive member for leisure, culture and tourism, Caritas Charles, said: “We have made great progress to get our libraries reopened safely and we also want to extend library opening hours further once everyone is back in work.

“Be assured the safety and health of our customers, staff and volunteers is our primary concern and all changes will be made following risk assessments in line with public health advice.”

Due to ensuring library buildings are Covid-19 secure, staff are not able to offer face-to-face enquiries or assistance with computers. Seating areas are reduced and there are no events, activities or newspapers available. People are also asked to wear a face covering when visiting these facilities.

The North Somerset Studies Library, in the Town Hall, will not reopen yet, but enquiries can be submitted via phone or email.

To find out more about the temporary opening hours of libraries, and for information about the click and collect service, log on to www.n-somerset.gov.uk/librarycollect