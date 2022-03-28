Lidl to hold open day to recruit workers

Lidl GB will look to hire around 30 staff members for its Avonmouth warehouse. - Credit: Lidl

Supermarket retailer, Lidle has called on jobs seekers from Weston and North Somerset to attend an open day at its warehouse as it looks to hire around 30 workers.

Taking place between 11am - 3pm tomorroe (March 29) the retailer is offering full or part time hours, with weekend-only and night shifts also available.

Lidl GB’s Regional Director, Graham Clark, said “... it is an incredibly exciting time to work for Lidl and we are all excited about welcoming new colleagues into the team.

“Our workforce is one of the most talented and hard-working in the industry, and the reason for our success is our people.

"We are therefore proud to offer competitive benefits, which includes paying some of the highest rates of pay in the industry to ensure that our colleagues earn wages that are higher than the cost of living."

The business has recently upped its hourly-paid employees' wages meaning anyone joining the Avonmouth warehouse team will begin on £11.40 per hour.

The event will include a welcome presentation, a tour of the warehouse floor and then interviews, with the potential for successful applicants to be given offers and contract signings on the same day.

The open day will take place at Palmer Avenue, Severn Beach and vacancies can be applief or online at www.careers.lidl.co.uk