Weston stroke survivors to be offered ‘life-changing’ new treatment

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre. Picture: Sub Archant

Weston stroke survivors could benefit from a ‘life-changing’ new rehabilitation programme.

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre has partnered with community organisation Stroke Today to deliver Life After Stroke Rehabilitation (LASER) which is designed to improve ‘strength and endurance’ in stroke survivors.

Taking over responsibility for rehabilitation from the patients, trainers at the leisure centre will deliver activities designed to improve health and avoid post-stroke complications.

Richard Jacobs, founder of LASER, said: “Stroke survivors recover most quickly at home, but only if they have access to the right healthcare services. Our programme helps survivors spend a few minutes a day practicing at home before coming in to participate in stroke classes.”

Hutton Moor Leisure Centre will hold a Stroke Today open day from 10am-2pm tomorrow (Friday).