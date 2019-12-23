Advanced search

Boy, 7, wins tickets to see Cinderella panto

PUBLISHED: 09:25 25 December 2019

Linda Lusardi meets winner of colouring competition Arthur Hollis

Linda Lusardi meets winner of colouring competition Arthur Hollis

Archant

A seven-year-old boy has won tickets to see Cinderella at the Playhouse.

Specsavers welcomed Linda Lusardi to their store, in High StreetSpecsavers welcomed Linda Lusardi to their store, in High Street

Arthur Hollis was handed a couple of tickets to the pantomime after winning a colouring competition held by Specsavers, in High Street.

He was handed his prize by the Fairy Godmother in the show, Linda Lusardi, a television presenter and former model, who also autographed his artwork.

Specsavers asked for 50p donations with entries to raise money for Somewhere to Go to aid rough sleepers.

Linda said: "It is such a lovely picture Arthur did such a good job.

Specsavers colouring competition winner Arthur Hollis with Linda LusardiSpecsavers colouring competition winner Arthur Hollis with Linda Lusardi

"The fundraising efforts by Specsavers is great and the funds are going to a good cause."

Cinderella will be performed at Weston's Playhouse until December 31.

Tickets, priced from £21, are available online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Nursery to open in Worle in new year

New nursery Executive Tots Day Nursery is conducting open days before its January opening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tributes paid to Tony Britton, 95, whose career began in Weston

Pageants still take place around the world, but we don't get them like this around Weston-super-Mare these days. Actor Tony Britton is pictured here, with the eight finalists in the Modern Venus contest.

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Pictures: Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre

Ele and Phoebe from the Banwell Pottery at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Bristol Airport’s £100 fines for drivers caught dropping passengers outside designated zones

Bristol Airport wants to cater for 20 million passengers in future. Picture: BBC LDRS

Nursery to open in Worle in new year

New nursery Executive Tots Day Nursery is conducting open days before its January opening. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Tributes paid to Tony Britton, 95, whose career began in Weston

Pageants still take place around the world, but we don't get them like this around Weston-super-Mare these days. Actor Tony Britton is pictured here, with the eight finalists in the Modern Venus contest.

Thunderstorms forecast for North Somerset

Rain and thunder predicted for North Somerset.

Pictures: Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre

Ele and Phoebe from the Banwell Pottery at the Weston Collective in the Sovereign Centre. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston to use away wins for festive momentum says Laird

Scott Laird scored the last of his 15 goals for Weston this season against Swindon Supermarine. (Picture: Will.T.Photography)

Weston start preparing for West of England Premier 2 season as fixtures released

Weston won four of their last five games of the season including Winterbourne on the final day to stay up.

Rugby: Winscombe get nothing from Gordano trip

Owen Howells scores a try for Winscombe against Gordano (pic John Podpadec)

Boy, 7, wins tickets to see Cinderella panto

Linda Lusardi meets winner of colouring competition Arthur Hollis

Weston’s Vogue Twirlers celebrate most successful year

Vogue Twirlers get into the festive spirit
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists