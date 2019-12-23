Boy, 7, wins tickets to see Cinderella panto

Linda Lusardi meets winner of colouring competition Arthur Hollis Archant

A seven-year-old boy has won tickets to see Cinderella at the Playhouse.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Specsavers welcomed Linda Lusardi to their store, in High Street Specsavers welcomed Linda Lusardi to their store, in High Street

Arthur Hollis was handed a couple of tickets to the pantomime after winning a colouring competition held by Specsavers, in High Street.

He was handed his prize by the Fairy Godmother in the show, Linda Lusardi, a television presenter and former model, who also autographed his artwork.

Specsavers asked for 50p donations with entries to raise money for Somewhere to Go to aid rough sleepers.

Linda said: "It is such a lovely picture Arthur did such a good job.

Specsavers colouring competition winner Arthur Hollis with Linda Lusardi Specsavers colouring competition winner Arthur Hollis with Linda Lusardi

"The fundraising efforts by Specsavers is great and the funds are going to a good cause."

Cinderella will be performed at Weston's Playhouse until December 31.

Tickets, priced from £21, are available online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.