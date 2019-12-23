Boy, 7, wins tickets to see Cinderella panto
PUBLISHED: 09:25 25 December 2019
Archant
A seven-year-old boy has won tickets to see Cinderella at the Playhouse.
Arthur Hollis was handed a couple of tickets to the pantomime after winning a colouring competition held by Specsavers, in High Street.
He was handed his prize by the Fairy Godmother in the show, Linda Lusardi, a television presenter and former model, who also autographed his artwork.
Specsavers asked for 50p donations with entries to raise money for Somewhere to Go to aid rough sleepers.
Linda said: "It is such a lovely picture Arthur did such a good job.
"The fundraising efforts by Specsavers is great and the funds are going to a good cause."
Cinderella will be performed at Weston's Playhouse until December 31.
Tickets, priced from £21, are available online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.