Five things to do this weekend: Panto season and Christmas Cracker

Linda Lusardi and Sam Kane will star in Cinderella. Picture: Playhouse Theatre Archant

With just three weeks until Christmas, there is unsurprisingly a festive feel to the events happening in Weston.

The town centre will be busy with shoppers trying to think of a gift idea for those hard to buy for, but if you want to escape the retail hustle and bustle then there are plenty of other things to enjoy this weekend.

* A late-night shopping event will be held in Worle on Friday from 6-9pm.

WorleWind Band will perform in the High Street and stores will be open a little longer than usual.

The community centre, in Lawrence Road, will also hold a fair.

* Pantomime season is upon us... oh, yes it is.

Weston Playhouse will be packed over the coming few weeks as it hosts a performance of Cinderella.

Linda Lusardi is back again this year and will take the lead role.

Cinderella opens on Saturday evening at 6.30pm and will run until New Year's Eve.

Tickets, priced £21.95-26, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544. Family ticket discounts are available too.

*Weston Athletics Club's Christmas Cracker 10km race will be held on Sunday.

The race always has seasonal joy at its heart, with many of the participants likely to dress up as an elf, Father Christmas or maybe even a reindeer to add an extra element of difficulty to the event.

The runners will set off from outside the Grand Pier, at 9am.

* Talented artists will be showcasing their best pieces on Sunday.

The studios at the Old Town Quarry, in South Road, will be open from 11am-4pm.

The artists will be on hand to answer any questions people may have.

* Weston Brass will be performing at the Winter Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

The group will put on a Christmas concert at 3pm, which is bound to get people in the festive spirit, if they are not already.

Tickets, priced £7.50-10, are available at www.ticketsource.co.uk/winter-gardens or on 01934 411100.

For more events, pick up tomorrow's (Thursday's) Weston Mercury.