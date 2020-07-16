Weston nurse cutting 17 inches of hair on charity live stream

Nikita Phippen is donating 17 inches of hair to the Little Princess Trust. Nikita Phippen

Nikita Phippen has not had her hair cut for more than two years, but will cut 17 inches for charity on July 17.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A Weston General Hospital nurse will live stream her hair getting the chop for charity on July 17.

Nikita Phippen is donating her lost locks to the Little Princess Trust so they can be be made into a wig for people under 24 who have lost their hair through illness.

Nikita set a fundraising target of £100 for the event but has surpassed that before her hair has been cut.

As it stands, more than £900 has been raised through her JustGiving page, leaving her desperate to break to £1000 barrier.

She said: “I was so shocked when we broke £100, it was fantastic to see everyone has been so generous and now I want to raise £1000 for the Little Princess Trust and everyone they help.”

The Weston nurse is relatively new to the job, having started in February, but has already been inspired by some of the people she has met.

Nikita added: “I have seen how important a person’s hair can be to their identity. When patients begin to lose their hair it is an emotional time and it has made me want to donate my hair and hopefully help someone.”

Like most people over the past few months in lockdown, Nikita has had no access to a salon although she has had to wait long before March for a hair cut.

She said: “My last hair cut was around two years ago. It will take some getting used too, I think my partner is going to secretly miss my long hair.”

The event will be live-streamed via Nikita’s Facebook page and she will be cutting 17 inches of hair off for the Little Princess Trust which will be used to make wigs.

She said: “I asked them about the idea of donating my hair and they told me they regularly get people donating seven inches of hair and are in need of longer cuts.

“It made me want to do more so I just thought I would do 17 inches.”

To donate to Nikita’s JustGiving page, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/nikita-phippen

