Local charity’s big birthday celebrations

A local charity has celebrated a milestone anniversary.

Last year marked 30 years of North Somerset People First (NSPF), the only independent self-advocacy organisation for adults with a learning disability or autism in the area.

Celebrations were postponed last year due to Covid but on April 23, the charity is holding its Big Birthday Bash 30+1 Fundraiser. Tickets are now on sale for a fun packed evening at Weston’s Royal Hotel featuring a hog/veggie roast, entertainment from The Lipinski Band and a photo booth to capture the mood.

NSPF chief executive Michelle Burnett said: “It is incredible to think that what started in a living room 31 years ago, has now grown into the charity it is today, helping hundreds of people each year to engage in our diverse range of services, enabling people to live independent and fulfilling lives.

"A learning disability affects someone for the whole of their life, resulting in many issues and challenges that begin before adulthood. This can put tremendous strain on the lives of all those affected and their families.

"At NSPF we tackle issues such as hate crime, social and health inequalities, isolation, poor mental health and work together with other voluntary sector organisations, the local authority, Clinical Commissioning Group, health services, colleges, and the police. We believe in a voice and a choice for everyone.

"We don’t have the profile or funding of other larger charities and after the challenges of Covid, we need to fund raise more than ever.

"We hope people will treat themselves to a great night out and support the work of NSPF by buying tickets to our Birthday Fundraiser. Everyone is welcome.

"We’re very grateful to have the support of Weston-super-Town Council in holding this event and to all the local organisations and businesses that are donating prizes for our Big Birthday event raffle.”

Tickets can be bought online (search for ‘North Somerset People First’ on Eventbrite) or call 07727 967924 to get your tickets from The Campus in Worle.