Around 500 new homes planned for vacant Weston town centre sites

Dolphin Square is one of the sites in Weston set for development - Credit: Google Street View

A plan which could see around 500 new homes developed in Weston town centre was approved this week.

A meeting of North Somerset Council (NSC) on Tuesday (February 15) agreed a report outlining plans to find a development partner for vacant sites at Locking Road, Sunnyside Road, Dolphin Square and Walliscote Place.

The report outlines key principles for the sites, including good quality of design, provision of affordable housing, high standards of sustainability and compliance with national space standards.

It is now hoped that a development partner could be in place by the end of the year and that work will start in 2024, once planning consent has been secured.

Just last week, a plan to create Weston's answer to Wapping Wharf in Bristol emerged, which could be in place prior to any housing development.

Under the adopted plan, such schemes would be investigated.

The council's plan says it will 'seek to deliver at least 30%' affordable homes on the sites, and committed more than £693,000 to enhanced affordable housing and sustainability measures.

A further £1.07m has been secured from the government’s One Public Estate scheme to support the delivery of the former police station site at Walliscote Place.

Presenting the report, Cllr Mark Canniford, executive member for placemaking and economy, at NSC, said: "These sites have been a blight on the town for far too long and it is fantastic that we can now commence work to move them forward and provide a deserving development that the town centre warrants.

"These proposals demonstrate once again that we are doing everything we can to develop our brownfield sites and deliver housing for local people who need homes.

"We can also ensure that the standard of quality and living conditions are in line with our placemaking ambitions for the town, as set out in the SuperWeston Placemaking Strategy."

The sites at Locking Road, Sunnyside Road and Dolphin Square are currently in the ownership of Homes England, however terms have been agreed and it is expected that the transfer to North Somerset Council will be completed by March 31.