New accessible toilet being installed in Weston

A Changing Places toilet, as being installed at the Tropicana in Weston - Credit: Changing Places

A new accessible toilet is being installed at a Weston attraction.

Work on the facility, at Tropicana, started this week thanks to government funding of £120,000 which will see two new conveniences in North Somerset.

The other will be at the Lake Grounds, in Portishead, which is set to be completed by 2024.

The money for the changes came from the Government’s £30 million Changing Places Fund scheme, announced as part of the Budget 2021.

It was aimed at addressing the problems of more than 250,000 severely disabled people across the UK who did not have access to public toilet facilities that meet their needs.

Changing Places toilets are larger and accessible for people with limited mobility, disabilities or specific care needs and are fitted with hoists, privacy screens, adult-sized changing benches, peninsula toilets and have space for carers.

Councillor Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "Accessible toilets, like the superb Changing Places facilities, provide an essential public service.

"They allow those with accessibility requirements to enjoy places and days out without worry.

"I’m delighted that we’ve been awarded this funding so we’ll see more facilities in North Somerset and the opportunities they will bring for our residents and visitors.

"As part of the council’s vision to be fair, providing inclusive and accessible features across the area is a priority. We’ll continue to actively seek out funding and revenue streams to provide more of these facilities."

There is already a Changing Places facility at the Town Hall in Weston.