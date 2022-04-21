Bin workers REJECT revised pay offer from council - but won't walk out yet

Planned strike action by North Somerset bin and recycling site workers this week has been called off - but a revised pay offer has been REJECTED.

Members of the GMB union were set to walk out today (April 21) for two days in a row over pay, but called off the strike after a fresh offer was made by the North Somerset Environment Company (NSEC) last week.

However, in a ballot that took place last week, the jointly-agreed revised and improved offer was rejected by members.

But North Somerset Council said collections would continue as normal this week - and recycling centres will open as usual.

And in a bid to move the situation forward, a meeting will take place on Monday (April 25) between the NSEC, North Somerset Council’s supplier of recycling and waste services, and the GMB union.

ACAS, the UK's industrial mediation service, will also attend to support the negotiation process.

The overtime ban imposed by the GMB remains in place for the period up to Saturday, April 30. This means that during those dates, GMB members are not able to work extra time to help NSEC catch-up with any backlog.

Councillor Mike Solomon, North Somerset Council’s executive member for neighbourhoods and community services, said: "It’s disappointing that GMB members voted against the latest offer package but I’m really pleased strike action has been called off so residents will continue to receive collections and recycling centres will be open this week as usual.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our crews and those working in our recycling centres for their hard work over the busy Easter bank holiday weekend.

"The threat of industrial action isn’t over yet but we’re working really hard to limit the disruption.

"I’d like to repeat my thanks to residents for their patience, understanding and cooperation during this very challenging time."

Brian Veale, managing director of the NSEC, said: "Although the outcome of the ballot is not what we would have wanted, I’m encouraged to learn that there wasn’t much of a margin between those in favour and those against accepting the latest package.

"We remain willing to engage with GMB and look forward to our next meeting where, with assistance from ACAS, we hope to draw a conclusion to these negotiations."