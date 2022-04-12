New art for sea wall revealed after public vote

Svetlana Kondakova's murals will now be installed in Burnham - Credit: Seed/B&HTC

A new piece of art that will adourn the sea wall in Burnham on Sea has been revealed.

Members of the public were urged to vote for their favourite of two shortlisted pieces, by artists Svetlana Kondakova and Orakel Workshop, with the most popular being installed on the sea front.

The initative was run by arts group Seed and Burnham-on-Sea & Highbridge Town Council.

The two organisations put out a brief to artists to create a durable piece that responded to the local natural environment and celebrated the ecology of this part of Bridgwater Bay.

Submitted proposals were then shortlisted by representatives from the community, before the vote on th final two.

The pieces were displayed on banners alongside a voting box at The Princess Theatre in Burnham, as well as in pop-up locations along South Esplanade last month.

Members of the public also had the option to vote online via the Seed website.

Close to 1,000 votes were received, with only 72 votes separating the two proposals.

Svetlana Kondakova’s mosaic murals portraying views of Bridgwater Bay mudflats, and the variety of wildlife they support above and below the surface, were chosen as the public’s favourite.

"I am extremely grateful to every single person that voted, winning this commission means the world to me," said Ms Kondakova.

"Burnham-on-Sea is a fascinating place, to be able to look out onto these wildlife-rich mudflats right from the esplanade is really special.

"My mosaic murals aim to bridge the built and the natural environments by making it look like you are looking through the wall onto the mudflats.

"With the kind help of local marine biologists and wildlife experts, I have discovered many beautiful and wondrous microorganisms that hide below the surface and I plan to continue with this research in order to be able to highlight the importance of living things of all sizes in this unique habitat."

Svetlana will now begin the process of creating the three mosaic murals inspired by the local landscape and wildlife.

To see more about the two proposals, visit www.seedsedgemoor.com/activities/burnham-on-sea-public-artwork/

The project was funded by the Hinkley Action Tourism Partnership, the HPC Community Impact Mitigation Fund, Arts Council England and the National Lottery through the Creative People and Places programme.