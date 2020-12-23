Council recognised for work against carbon emissions
- Credit: n/a
North Somerset Council has been recognised for its work to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and for spreading awareness of the dangers the gas can create.
The authority has been handed a bronze award by the Carbon Literacy Trust charity- founded in 2013 "to advance the education of the public in the conservation, protection and improvement of the physical and natural environment”.
North Somerset Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and announced a detailed plan to improve the district's environment - this included the aim to become carbon neutral by 2030.
Councillor Bridget Petty, executive member for the climate emergency and environment, said: "This accreditation as a Carbon Literate organisation is a visible 'badge' that shows we are both committed to Carbon Literacy and serious about establishing and maintaining a low carbon culture.
"We aim to achieve higher levels of accreditation, demonstrating a higher level of commitment through training a significant number of our staff and supporting partner organisations and members of our community to increase their carbon literacy as well."