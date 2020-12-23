Council recognised for work against carbon emissions

Published: 12:00 PM December 23, 2020 Updated: 2:05 PM December 23, 2020

North Somerset Council has been recognised for its work to reduce carbon dioxide emissions and for spreading awareness of the dangers the gas can create.

The authority has been handed a bronze award by the Carbon Literacy Trust charity- founded in 2013 "to advance the education of the public in the conservation, protection and improvement of the physical and natural environment”.

North Somerset Council declared a climate emergency in 2019 and announced a detailed plan to improve the district's environment - this included the aim to become carbon neutral by 2030.

North Somerset councillor Bridget Petty. Picture: MARK ATHERTON - Credit: Archant

Councillor Bridget Petty, executive member for the climate emergency and environment, said: "This accreditation as a Carbon Literate organisation is a visible 'badge' that shows we are both committed to Carbon Literacy and serious about establishing and maintaining a low carbon culture.

"We aim to achieve higher levels of accreditation, demonstrating a higher level of commitment through training a significant number of our staff and supporting partner organisations and members of our community to increase their carbon literacy as well."



