Carbon neutral art contest aims to provoke change in North Somerset

Published: 9:12 AM September 15, 2021

The Picture This art competition poster feature an artist’s impression of a net zero carbon North Somerset and have been designed by local illustrator Cai Burton. - Credit: Cai Burton

People are being invited to take part in an art competition to raise awareness about climate change.

The Picture This art competition encourages people to imagine a carbon neutral future where the worst impacts of climate change have been prevented.

North Somerset Council is working in partnership with Culture Weston on the project, which aims to inspire local people and provoke change to make North Somerset carbon neutral by 2030.

Tom Newman, programme manager at Culture Weston, said: “We all know that the old ways of doing things are not working and have not worked. New ideas are vital. We need new ways of thinking and living, to inspire people and provoke change.

“We’re looking for artworks in any creative medium. That could be drawings, poems, songs, creative writing, textiles, film – anything which focuses on what is possible and achievable to address the challenge of climate change and create a better world for our future.”

The competition, which is open to all ages, closes on September 30. The finalists will be displayed in public spaces around North Somerset over the autumn and winter.

For more information, log on to cultureweston.org.uk/picturethis