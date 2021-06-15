Green candidate announced for village ward in by-election
- Credit: Phil Neve
The prospective candidate for the Congresbury and Puxton ward of North Somerset Council has been announced.
North Somerset Green Party is pleased to announce that Phil Neve will stand in the by-election on July 22 following the resignation of Stuart Treadaway.
Mr Neve, aged 67, grew up in the Midlands but has been a resident of North Somerset for 37 years. He has degrees in oceanography and sustainable architecture and until his recent retirement worked in the design and building of energy efficient and sustainable housing.
He is active in the community, currently serving as chair of Wrington Parish Council and running a community food garden project in Congresbury. He was also the Green Party candidate for North Somerset in the 2019 general election.
Phil is an active campaigner for better public and active transport, support for new and growing local businesses, and help for all sectors of the community to tackle the threat that climate change poses.
If elected, Phil will add a fourth green councillor to the rainbow alliance that has already brought considerable positive change and new initiatives to North Somerset council.
He said: “I hope that I am given the opportunity to represent Congresbury and Puxton in order to help these communities thrive as we face up to the challenges of climate change and the many other pressures of our post-Covid world."
