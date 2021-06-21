Conservative candidate chosen for by-election

Published: 12:36 PM June 21, 2021

The Conservative Party has chosen Samantha Pepperall as their candidate for the Congresbury and Puxton North Somerset Council by-election.

The by-election was triggered after the resignation of Liberal Democrat councillor and member of the ruling coalition Stuart Treadaway after two years in post.

Last week, the Green Party announced Phil Neave will stand for them in the upcoming election.

Samantha and her family have been heavily involved with the popular Congresbury Horse Show for many years, she has worked in the village’s Plough Inn and her daughters attended St Anne's school in Hewish.

Samantha said: "I want to give local people their voice back, so the ruling coalition can’t ignore our concerns about things like Bristol Airport, or a new Local Plan that lets developers build houses in the wrong places and clogs up narrow rural roads.

"Local people need a Councillor who will listen, and then stick up for them properly. Congresbury and Puxton must not be forgotten about again."