Published: 4:00 PM November 25, 2020

Super is the word for Weston with the upcoming digital launch of a Placemaking Strategy promoting the town as a place to live, work and visit.

North Somerset Council set out a 10-year placemaking vision for Weston earlier in the year, following months of public events, consultation and engagement with thousands of businesses, visitors and residents.

The launch will be held on December 1 from 11.15am-12:30pm.

It is proving to be popular in the community, attracting more than 100 people to sign up within the first few days of being advertised.

The strategy, which has now been endorsed by the council’s executive team, is the final product of a consultation period run by Turner Works, who worked with the council to build a new strategy for Weston in response to the changing face of the town centre.

The free online event will contain a panel of speakers, who will focus on development opportunities for the town, also discussing the recent start of the Weston Place Agency.

This is a network of key organisations who will be working together to promote Weston and encourage future investments into the town.

Executive member for business, economy and employment at the council, Mark Canniford, said: “This event offers a rare and exciting opportunity to bring together individuals from a variety of organisations, businesses and charities and focus on the development opportunities of Weston as a place.

“The global pandemic has hit every economy across the world and I welcome new ideas and possibilities as we start looking to the future, focusing on what needs to be done to continue the development of Weston and create a concrete and focused plan to help Weston become a healthier, greener and more prosperous place to live, work and enjoy.”

The panel will include David Warburton of Urban Splash, Fiona Matthews of Culture Weston, Dave Crew from Weston College, Nicola Antaki of Turner Works, Sam Walker from Walker and Ling, The Stable's Jemma Coles , Alex Hearn of North Somerset Council Sovereign Shopping Centre manager Jon Walton and Simon Price of Alder King.