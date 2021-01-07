Council leader urges people to stay home to save lives

Published: 7:00 AM January 7, 2021

Cllr Don Davies is urging people to play their part to help prevent the spread of coronavirus. - Credit: Archant

As the new lockdown measures begin, I am calling on you and everyone else across North Somerset to play your part and to help reduce infection rates.

The virus has hit its highest levels of infection since the pandemic started and it’s never been more vital for everyone to follow the advice and stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.

This virus is not about the numbers it’s about people affected by coronavirus.

It may be a mild disease for some, but for many people it is having a devastating impact resulting in death or long-term health implications.

And we now know that the new variant of the disease is significantly more transmissible than the last.

If we don’t act now we will have more infections and inevitably more deaths in our community.

Please do everything you can to protect yourself, your loved ones and your local community. The actions we take now will save lives.

This won’t be easy. Many of you will again be juggling the demands of work life while trying to home school children.

Some of you will be living alone and facing the prospect of more time away from family and friends.

Some of you will be unable to work again or be worried about the future of your business.

Some of you will be concerned for loved ones who are more vulnerable and shielding again.

Whatever your circumstances, there is support available. Throughout the pandemic we have seen the immense kindness in our communities.

We have our North Somerset Together network up and running to help those in greatest need. Thank you to all of you who make it happen.

Over the coming days and weeks, we will keep you updated with all the latest advice and support to get us all through this. Please look out for that info.

And get through this we will. We now have the vaccination being rolled out and that gives us hope and the prospect of being able to do more of the things we love as this year unfolds.

So please play your part and together we will get through the next few weeks and look forward to a brighter future.

Thank you.

Cllr Donald Davies, leader of North Somerset Council.



