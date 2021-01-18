Council tax set to rise in North Somerset

Published: 8:00 AM January 18, 2021

People in North Somerset could see their bills rise by more than £70 in April.

North Somerset Council is planning to increase council tax by 1.99 per cent, the maximum allowed without a referendum.

It is set to charge a further three per cent that would be ringfenced to pay for adult social care.

The average band D property paid the authority £1,433.50 this year, but that is expected to top £1,500 in 2021/22.

Council tax bills also include payments to the police.

Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens plans to ask for another £15 a year, up from £227.81 – as well as the fire service and town and parish councils.

Councillor Ash Cartman, the executive member for finance and performance, told the full council meeting on January 12: “This has been an extremely difficult year and setting this budget has been tricky, there’s a lot of uncertainty.

“The pandemic will end and we need to recover. Hopefully we’re working towards a budget that will aid that.

“We’ve tried to strike a balance between the need to support our community through that recovery, and strong financial control.

“Every year the demand for our services increases, as does the cost of providing the services above our ability to raise income, from things like car parking fees and leisure centres and, mainly, council tax and business rates.

“This plan includes £7.5million of savings, which are savings and transformations and not cuts, so that’s really good news.

“The initial proposal is to adopt the three per cent increase for the adult social care precept, as well as to levy the 1.99 per cent increase in the base council tax.

“We’re working towards having £1million in investment proposals that will help us see our way out of the pandemic, and help us recover.”

The draft proposals include £150,000 for children’s services, £150,000 for the climate emergency, £100,000 for Covid recovery, business, tourism and culture support, £200,000 to support vulnerable adults, and £200,000 for active travel, parking and highways.

Another £300,000 is set to be allocated for one-off Covid recovery investments.

The budget is set to be approved in February.

