Councils in the region come together to help EU citizens stay

Published: 10:10 AM June 23, 2021

Council leaders in North Somerset and Somerset have been working together to ensure EU citizens who want to stay in the area know how to apply.

The deadline to apply to the EU Settlement Scheme is on June 30 and councils across the South West have sent out digital ad vans, and messages via radio stations and social media, to let EU nationals know we would like them to stay.

Leaders in the region fear the pandemic may have prevented people getting help to apply, or delayed applications.

There is also concern that older EU nationals who have lived here most of their lives may not be aware they need to apply, or that parents may not know they need to apply for their children.

The campaign has been funded by the Avon and Somerset Local Resilience Forum (LRF). LRF chairman, Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Watson, said: “We are pleased to be providing this funding to the local authorities. We would urge everyone who is eligible for the scheme to apply ahead of the deadline at the end of June.”

The Home Office is also working with other government departments to identify and write to or text EU nationals about the need to apply.

To apply and find help, log on to www.gov.uk/eusettlementscheme.